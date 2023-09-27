Welcome CBI's PE into renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence issue, says AAP

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) In wake of the CBI initiating a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) into alleged corruption related to the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that nothing substantial would come out of this investigation.

The AAP also accused the BJP of making concerted efforts to target Kejriwal and tarnish his reputation.

"We welcome the enquiry. As with all earlier enquiries in all other matters so far, nothing will come out in this. It is a desperate attempt of the BJP to malign the AAP. The BJP has put in all its efforts to eliminate the Aam Aadmi Party. Today, in the entire country, only the AAP is seeking votes by doing excellent work in the fields of education and healthcare. However, the BJP does not want the poor to have access to good education and better healthcare facilities," the AAP said.

It further said that this will lead to the defeat of the BJP's politics of religion and caste.

Noting the BJP's attempts were behind why the country's best Education and Health Ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, have been put in jail, it said that, now, all investigating agencies have been deployed to encircle Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal.

"But the love and blessings of 2 crore people of Delhi are with Arvind Kejriwal. So far, more than 50 cases have been filed against him, and investigations have been carried out.

"Nothing was found in any of them. Nothing will be found in this either. No matter how many investigations the BJP conducts, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to fight for the welfare of the common people. Arvind Kejriwal has taken an oath that he will make India the number one country in the world and he's ready to pay any price for it," the AAP said.

The renovation of Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence, which took place during the Covid-19 pandemic and involved a significant sum of money, faced allegations of flouting rules and corruption. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now conduct an inquiry into the matter. According to sources, the CBI team will investigate the corruption allegations and then determine the course of action. As of now, the CBI has not officially commented on the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.