Weather office forecasts heavy rain in India's west coast during next 5 days

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall along the country's western coast during the next 5 days.

The IMD also said conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh; the remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar; and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 3-4 days.

The weather office stated that a trough at mean sea level runs off the Maharashtra-Kerala coast and a cyclonic circulation lies over south Gujarat at lower & middle tropospheric levels.

These are very likely to result in -- heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka during next 5 days, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu during June 24-26; over Gujarat Region on 24 & 25 and isolated heavy rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch on June 25 & 26; Gujarat Region during June 26-28; Kerala, coastal Karnataka, southern interior Karnataka on June 27 & 28; northern interior Karnataka during June 25-28, and coastal Andhra Pradesh during June 25-27.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha on June 24, 27 and 28; Madhya Pradesh on June 24-28 and Chhattisgarh on June 26-28.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation also lies over northeast Assam at lower tropospheric levels.

Strong southerly/southwesterly winds prevail in the lower tropospheric levels from the Bay of Bengal into east & northeast India.

Under its influence, widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during the next 5 days.

A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Rajasthan which is likely to result in scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Gangetic West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall in eastern Uttar Pradesh during June 26-28; western Uttar Pradesh on June 28, eastern Rajasthan on June 24, 27 & 28 and Uttarakhand on June 27 & 28.

Besides, heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Bihar on June 24 & 25, and Rajasthan during June 25-27, and abate thereafter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.