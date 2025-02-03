We will ensure RG Kar victim gets justice: Bengal Guv (IANS Interview)

Kolkata, Feb 3 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Monday that the government would ensure that the RG Kar case victim gets justice.

In an exclusive interview with the IANS, the Governor said that he sympathise with the victim’s parents as they had to go through a bad phase of life. He also talked about the Union Budget 2025, law & order and various other issues of the state.

Interview excerpts:

IANS: Will you be arranging meetings of the parents of the RG Kar victim with the President and the Union Home Minister, as desired by them?

Governor: The parents are victims as well as sufferers. We sympathise with them. We will ensure that the victim gets justice.

IANS: Do you agree with the victim’s parents that there has been tampering with evidence during the investigation process?

Governor: I am not the investigating officer. I cannot comment on the details of the investigation.

IANS: What is your take on the Union Budget 2025 and would it benefit West Bengal?

Governor: The budget truly reflects the spirit of federalism in our country. This is an action plan for achieving the goal of Vikshit Bharat as outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IANS: How positively will the decision to raise the minimum tax slap to Rs 12 lakhs annually impact the common people?

Governor: The proposal to raise the minimum tax slab to Rs 12 lakhs from Rs 7 lakhs in the new regime in addition to Rs 75,000 of the standard deduction for salaried taxpayers is the major highlight of this budget since it will positively impact the entire country including West Bengal. The proposal will surely have a positive impact on the lives and livelihood of millions of Indians belonging to the middle-income group including those from West Bengal. The middle class has been given a lot of facilities and support in this budget. This will also boost the Indian economy in general because of the increase in consumption levels.

IANS: Will you be delivering the opening address at the forthcoming budget session of the state Assembly?

Governor: That is a constitutional mandate and I am governed by the Indian Constitution.

IANS: Saraswati Puja at an educational institution had to be conducted under police protection. What is your take?

Governor: Calcutta High Court has given a verdict in the matter and the developments have been as per the court order.

IANS: How do you view the overall law & order situation of West Bengal?

Governor: Law and order in any state goes through ups and downs. It happens in West Bengal also. I am keeping watch and we will do the needful.

IANS: How do you view the unfortunate incident of the stampede at Maha Kumbh?

Governor: The incident happened in a different state. As a Governor of one particular state, I cannot comment on an event in another state.

