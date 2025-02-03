JNU report: Delhi BJP accuses AAP, Congress of patronising Bangladeshis, Rohingyas

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Just two days before the Delhi Assembly elections, the Delhi BJP on Monday highlighted a report prepared by JNU professors to capture the alleged ill effects of the presence of Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators on the poll-bound city’s infrastructure and resources.

Addressing a press conference, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra referred to the 114-page research report by JNU professors Manuradha Chaudhary and Preeti Das to claim that the influx of Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas from Myanmar has led to a demographic shift in Delhi.

The research, led by Chaudhary, mentions areas such as Seelampur, Jamia Nagar, Zakir Nagar, Sultanpuri, Mustafabad, Jafrabad, Dwarka, and Gokulpuri as being heavily affected.

He claimed that the report also exposed how these infiltrators had severely impacted Delhi’s geographical infrastructure.

He alleged that Rohingyas and Bangladeshis had unlawfully taken over jobs meant for workers from Purvanchal and other states in the construction sector.

“The earnings that should have gone to our brothers and sisters from Purvanchal and other states are now being redirected to Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants. There is no documentation of this. Behind all this is political protection, particularly from AAP and Congress. By creating fake voter identities, they are manipulating our electoral system,” he claimed.

Patra also stated that illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, residing in Delhi under the patronage of AAP and Congress, have criminal connections.

The report said clerics and brokers have allegedly facilitated the settlement of these migrants.

Patra said the report also details how fake identities are used to create fraudulent accounts, affecting the livelihoods of Indian workers.

He accused former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party of shielding such people. He warned that if this trend continues, Delhi’s situation will worsen in the future.

He urged voters to consider their children’s future while casting their votes and to recognise those who oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) while allegedly honouring those involved in the Delhi riots.

Voting to pick a new 70-member Assembly in Delhi will take place on February 5 and the result will be declared on February 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.