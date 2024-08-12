Water levels of Ganga, Punpun Rivers rising, flood threat to Patna

Patna, Aug 12 (IANS) Patna is facing a significant threat of floods as the Ganga and Punpun Rivers have been flowing above the danger level for the past several days.

The situation is particularly alarming in areas like Manner, Digha Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, and Hathidah, where the Ganga's water level has passed the danger mark.

The Punpun River has also exceeded the danger level in Arwal and Patna's Sripalpur, with indications that water levels may rise further, exacerbating the flood risk.

The current water level of the Ganga River has reached 50.68 metres at Digha Ghat, Patna, above the danger level of 50.45 metres. At Gandhi Ghat, Patna, the water level is at 49.42 metres, surpassing the danger level of 48.60 metres.

The Ganga River is at 42.40 metres at Hathidah, above the danger level of 41.76 metres. At Maner, Patna, the water level stands at 52.02 metres, just over the danger level of 52 metres.

At Arwal, the water level of the Punpun River is 65.02 metres, slightly above the danger level of 65 metres. This river has reached 51.54 metres at Sripalpur in Patna District, exceeding the danger level of 50.60 metres.

The Bihar Water Resources Department has confirmed that while the water levels are rising, all safety walls and embankments are currently secure.

Officials and engineers are closely monitoring the situation.

For the last few days, heavy rain led to waterlogging in several districts including Patna.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recently taken stock of the situation and inspected the areas where the water level of the Ganga River is rising.

Keeping this in view, Nitin Nabin, Urban Development minister in Bihar government has cancelled the leave of every official till September this year.

The decision was taken after severe waterlogging in Patna due to heavy rain on Saturday night.

The waterlogging issues, which affect several areas of the state capital and cause significant inconvenience to residents, have highlighted the shortcomings in the city’s drainage system.

Beyond Patna, the rising water levels of the Ganga are also affecting Kahalgaon and Bhagalpur, with low-lying areas and the Diara regions being particularly vulnerable.

The situation is compounded by the fact that other rivers in Bihar, including the Kosi, Gandak, Bagmati, and Budhi Gandak, are also flowing above danger levels in various districts.

The Kosi River is flowing 121 cm above the danger mark at Baltara in Khagaria, and 52 cm above in Kursela, Katihar. Gandak River is flowing 28 cm above the danger mark at Dumriya Ghat in Gopalganj. Burhi Gandak River is flowing 61 cm above the danger mark in Khagaria.

Bagmati River is 83 cm above the danger mark at Benibad in Muzaffarpur.

Parman River is 56 cm above the danger mark in Araria.

The situation has been worsened by recent heavy rainfall across the state, with significant amounts recorded in the last 24 hours.

The met department has recorded 144 mm of rain at Digha Ghat, 77 mm at Danapur, 101 mm at Gaya, and 150 mm at Doriganj, among other locations.

This continuous rainfall is contributing to the rising water levels and increasing the risk of flooding across Bihar.

The authorities are on high alert, closely monitoring the situation and preparing for potential flood management operations.

