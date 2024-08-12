Sneha Wagh reveals inspiration behind music video 'Radha Raman Mero': 'While I was in Vrindavan...'

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Sneha Wagh has turned a producer and director with the music video titled 'Radha Raman Mero', and shared how she has got the inspiration regarding the same.

Best known for her role in the show 'Jyoti', Sneha has now come out with her own music video.

Talking about the idea, the 36-year-old actress said: "Actually, while I was in Vrindavan for so long, I was inspired to do something that would be for the love of Krishna. So, I thought of using all the talents that have been bestowed on me. One day while I was in Radha Raman temple during Raag Seva (Bhajan Sandhya), I heard this song in the temple and the inspiration came in."

Sneha, who has also done a filmmaking course from London Film Academy, commented: "The whole music video has been created using the local talents of Vrindavan and is dedicated to all the Acharyas and Vaishnavas and Brajwasis. I hope everyone enjoys it."

The song is sung, composed and penned by Lalit Dixit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sneha had started her career at the age of 13 in Marathi theatre. Her first television show was 'Adhuri Ek Kahani', and then went on to star in a Marathi serial titled 'Kaata Rute Kunala', where she played the lead role.

She played the character of Ratanjeet in the show 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera'. The show also starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Shivin Narang, Shagufta Ali, and Digangana Suryavanshi.

Sneha essayed the character of Maharani Raj Kaur in the show 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh'. She has been a part of 'Chandrashekhar', 'Mere Sai', 'Chandragupta Maurya', 'Jai Hanuman-Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo', and 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'.

She last appeared in 'Neerja-Ek Nayi Pehchaan'. The romantic action drama show which aired on Colors, was produced under Sunshine Productions, and starred Aastha Sharma, Rajveer Singh, Kamya Panjabi, and Alma Hussein.

Sneha had also participated in 'Bigg Boss Marathi', season three.

