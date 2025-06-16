This was Kumbh Mela viral girl Monalisa's first reaction on being offered 'Saadgi'

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Kumbh Mela's viral girl Monalisa has been roped in for singer Utkarsh Sharma's new album titled "Saadgi".

Talking exclusively to IANS, she shared her first reaction on being offered the song.

Speaking to IANS, Monalisa said, "I told him to speak to my family first. Once they were on board, I agreed to do it."

Revealing what made her say yes to the project, she claimed that she "really loved the song".

When asked what did she feel when she first heard the track, Monalisa stated, "I loved it instantly. When I heard it for the first time, Sir told me he had made it especially for me."

Talking about the challenges that came her way as she faced the camera for the first time, she added, "Expressing emotions through the eyes, the dance movements, and coordinating everything for the camera."

Meanwhile, Utkarsh also shared his views on giving such a huge platform to Monalisa through this song. He told us, "Honestly, I don’t think I’ve given her a platform. The platform is the blessing of Mahakaal. I deeply respect her. I believe that in her journey, this project is just one stepping stone. From here, she will move forward, and many new opportunities will come her way. I truly feel she will go far. And to her fans—I just want to say, support her wholeheartedly."

Shedding light on the theme of the song- simplicity, the singer added, "Absolutely. When I was writing this song, I never imagined that I would approach Mona Lisa or even speak to her family about doing this project. A long time ago, I was sitting alone one night and had this thought—what if a girl stands in front of a mirror and the mirror says to her, “You are so beautiful, you don’t need to dress up.” That thought stayed with me."

