Wanted member of Tillu Tajpuriya gang arrested from Gurugram

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a key member of Sunil aka Tillu Tajpuriya gang from Gurugram, who was wanted in a murder case registered in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The gangster identified as Salman (24), a native of district Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, was wanted in a sensational murder case registered at Kapashera police station.

The officials said that Salman was also declared a proclaimed offender in this case.

According to the police, on March 17, a woman reported that her son, Dharmender, also known as Sonu, had been shot by Salman, resulting in a gunshot wound to his head.

Unfortunately, Dharmender succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

During the probe, the accused were identified as Karan, Salman, Rustam and Afroz.

Subsequently, during further investigation, Karan, Rustam and Afroz were arrested, while Salman had been evading arrest since the case was registered.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, said that they received specific information indicating that Salman, an absconding criminal wanted in a murder case from Kapashera police station, was hiding in Dhankot, Gurugram.

"His precise location was traced, and he was apprehended. Upon Salman's information, a loaded sophisticated pistol and four bullets were recovered,” said Yadav.

During interrogation, Salman confessed to his involvement in the murder of Dharmender. He further revealed that Dharmender had been involved in the drug trade in the Samalkha area.

“An argument had erupted between Dharmender and his associates, including Karan, Afroz, and Rustam, over drug sales in the area. Due to Dharmender's domineering behaviour, they decided to eliminate him, devising a plan to carry out the murder,” said the Special CP.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.