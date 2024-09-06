Wamiqa Gabbi sneaks in a quick family break amid ‘Baby John’ filming

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Amid her busy schedule, actress Wamiqa Gabbi recently carved out two days to spend quality time with her family in Chandigarh.

Wamiqa Gabbi took this brief respite before diving back into her busy work commitments in Mumbai.

The actress, who is busy filming for her upcoming movie 'Baby John' besides preparing for a new series by Raj & DK, seized the opportunity to unwind after a prior engagement in Delhi.

Her brief but precious 48-hour break allowed her to reconnect with her loved ones and recharge before returning to her hectic professional life.

A trained Kathak dancer, Wamiqa gained prominence with the Punjabi film 'Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22' featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh and Amrinder Gill.

She further cemented her place in the Punjabi film industry with roles in 'Ishq Brandy' and 'Ishq Haazir Hai' besides playing the lead in 'Sixteen'.

Gabbi also starred in the Telugu film 'Bhale Manchi Roju' before appearing in 'Nikka Zaildar 2' and 'Nikka Zaildar 3'.

Her role as Annu in the sports biopic '83' directed by Kabir Khan showcased her versatility.

The film, based on India’s 1983 cricket World Cup victory, featured a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Wamiqa was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s spy thriller 'Khufiya' streaming on Netflix, alongside Tabu and Ali Fazal.

'Baby John' is an action film directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

