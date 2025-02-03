'Wait for results': Omar Abdullah refuses to predict outcome of Delhi Assembly elections

Jammu, Feb 3 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday refused to predict the outcome of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, saying that we must wait for the results.

He, however, said that internal rifts could damage the INDIA bloc, and to prevent this, there was a need to have a structured discussion on the future strategy of the alliance.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a function here, Omar Abdullah did not answer direct questions about the prospects of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections but only said that like the past election, the AAP might make a clean sweep.

"I don't get time from Jammu and Kashmir, so you tell me what is happening in Delhi. I don’t know who will win or lose, but it will be known by the day after tomorrow. Let there be voting first and results come out. Then we will analyse. You have started asking questions about who will benefit from it. Who knows, like in the past, the AAP may make a clean sweep. No one knows, people haven’t even voted yet," he said.

Omar Abdullah agreed that a contest between INDIA Bloc partners in the Delhi Assembly elections would weaken the alliance as, according to him, unity was of prime importance.

"I have said this before and I will say it again that someday the INDI alliance will have to sit down and discuss our strategy moving forward. If we fall apart like this, it won’t be good for the country. Even if we have not fully succeeded in defeating the BJP, we have significantly strengthened the opposition in the Parliament. If we continue to break apart, it won’t be a good sign," he asserted.

Asked about the tax relief given in the Union Budget 2025-26, he said that it was a welcome move.

"Income tax relief is a good thing. Some of the other announcements have the potential to benefit the middle class. But it all depends on implementation. It is one thing to have intentions; now we will wait for the execution. If the tax relief benefits the middle class, there will be more money in their pockets, which will ultimately help the economy," he said.

"When spending increases, the economy strengthens and that is what we want to see," he said.

