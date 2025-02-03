INDIA bloc’s future looks bleak, needs to sit and strategize: Omar Abdullah on Delhi polls

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday reiterated his call for ‘strategy shift’ in the INDIA bloc in a time-bound manner, failing which the purpose of the alliance will be defeated.

"If we continue on this path of division, it won’t bode well for the future of the INDIA Bloc," he said.

NC, helmed by the father-son duo, is a key constituent of the INDIA bloc and has largely remained ‘neutral’ for the Delhi Elections, unlike other allies Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) who are openly vouching and rallying support for the AAP while keeping Congress at a distance.

Speaking to press, the J&K CM also voiced opinion in favour of Kejriwal-led AAP, claiming that it is the ruling party that will have edge over others in the high-stakes battle for the capital.

He was however cautious and restrained in predicting the poll outcome.

"Let the election happen, and the results will reveal the truth. After that, we’ll analyse the situation. It is possible that AAP could win the Delhi Assembly polls again this time. But we cannot predict the future—let’s see what happens," he said.

Omar Abdullah also addressed the growing rift within the INDIA Bloc, as Congress and AAP, the erstwhile allies are contesting elections in Delhi, separately.

Omar urged for unity within the opposition alliance, stating, "I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: there’s a need for a discussion on strategy within the INDIA Bloc. If we continue like this, it won’t be good for the country. We came together to challenge the BJP, but we weren’t entirely successful in doing so. Still, the number of Opposition leaders in Parliament has grown. If we continue down this path of division, it won’t bode well for the future of the INDIA Bloc. After the Delhi elections, we’ll try to hold a meeting to address these issues."

He gave a mixed view on Union Budget 2025. He acknowledged that the announced income tax relief could benefit the middle class, he stressed that its success would depend on effective implementation.

"Income tax relief is a good step, and it could benefit the middle class. However, the real test lies in its implementation. If executed as promised, it will indeed help those who need it the most."

With the Delhi Assembly election just days away, all 70 seats will be contested in a high-stakes battle between AAP, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress. The fate of 1.56 crore voters will be decided on February 5, and the result could have significant implications for the political landscape of the national capital.

