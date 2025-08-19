Vyom & Saachi Bindra’s Chemistry Shines in Mannu Kya Karegga?'s latest song Teri Yaadein

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) After gifting audiences melodious hits, Humnava and Saiyaan, Sharad Mehra's Curious Eyes Cinema has now unveiled the third gem from the film Mannu Kya Karega?! Teri Yaadein, composed by Nishikant Ramteke.

A soulful romantic track set against the breathtaking landscapes of Mauritius, bringing alive the charming chemistry between fresh lead pair Vyom and Saachi Bindra. Sung by Raghav Chaitanya and penned by producer Sharad Mehra, the song fuses old-school romance with tender emotion, making it worth watching.

Teri Yaadein's singer Raghav Chaitanya said, “Teri Yaadein is one of those songs that stays with you. The lyrics carry so much emotion, adding depth and soul to every note, the entire composition sounds incredibly beautiful. What makes it even more special is the way Vyom and Saachi have brought the romance alive on screen, they share such natural, effortless chemistry. I am really happy to be a part of this beautiful journey.”

The actress of the film, Saachi Bindra said, This song is so special to me because this was actually the very first song we shot. We didn’t know each other too well then, but the locations and the whole vibe made it so much fun."

What made it extra special was that my mom and sister were with me and here’s a fun fact, my sister is a pilot and she actually flew the entire crew to Mauritius for this shoot! The first time my mom flew in her flight & that too for my first film."

The film also boasts a powerhouse supporting cast, including Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, and Charu Shankar.

Mannu Kya Karegga?! promises to be raw, real, and brimming with heart, because sometimes, finding yourself begins when everything else falls apart. The movie is scheduled to release nationwide on 12th September 2025.

