Greenfield Airport is ‘Modi Cabinet’s gift to Rajasthan’: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the Greenfield Airport, asserted that the airport is a gift to the people of the state by the Prime Minister.

“This development is the ‘Modi Cabinet’s gift to Rajasthan’. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Rajasthan is moving ahead towards ‘Developed Rajasthan’ 2047,” the Chief Minister said.

He also expressed happiness over the announcement and expressed gratitude to PM Modi.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the construction of a Greenfield Airport in the Kota-Bundi region of Rajasthan.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crore, is expected to be completed within two years. This new airport will significantly enhance air travel in the region, easing connectivity between Kota and Bundi, and bolstering air links across the state.

Kota, known as a major educational and industrial hub, and the surrounding Bundi region, are set to benefit greatly from this development.

The airport will serve lakhs of students, parents, and tourists who visit the area each year. Additionally, the Hadoti region will also see improved connectivity and economic opportunities as a result.

The airport will be constructed in Shambhupura village, located 15 km from Kota and 20 km from Bundi.

Positioned strategically near NH-52 and the Kota-Deoli bypass, the airport will feature a terminal building spread over 20,000 square meters and a 3,200-meter-long runway.

Once operational, it will have the capacity to handle 20 lakh (2 million) passengers annually.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the Cabinet has approved the development of the Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport in Rajasthan at an estimated cost of Rs 1,507 crore.

“The location and design ensure excellent connectivity and future growth,” he claimed.

This ambitious project is expected to boost regional air connectivity, tourism, and local industries.

A key step towards realising this vision was the agreement signed in July 2024 between the Rajasthan government and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.