Vivek Oberoi takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh with family

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently marked a significant spiritual moment by taking a dip in the holy waters of the Maha Kumbh.

Sharing the profound experience with his fans, he posted a video on social media, expressing the deeper meaning behind the ritual. In his post, Vivek wrote, “Bathing in the holy rivers symbolizes the destruction of past karmas and progress towards true liberation in this life. The Kumbh Mela upholds the ideals of unity, peace and cooperation among different communities. It showcases India's rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions to the world, and highlights the importance of faith, devotion and the collective spirit of humanity. I feel extremely proud to have the opportunity to seek blessings at the Maha Kumbh.#HarHarGange #MahaKumbh2025.”

In the video, the 'Masti' actor is seen taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, accompanied by his family members. The video captures the spiritual moment as the family comes together, immersing themselves in the sacred waters of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Earlier, actor Vicky Kaushal also visited the Maha Kumbh 2025, ahead of the release of his upcoming film "Chhaava," which is set to hit theaters on February 14.

Sharing his experience at the spiritual event, the 'Uri' actor expressed his happiness via an Instagram post that read, “I am feeling good. I was waiting to visit Mahakumbh. I am fortunate as I got the opportunity to come here.”

Several celebrities, including Neena Gupta, Jaya Prada, Sunil Grover, Remo D'Souza, Anupam Kher, Vidyut Jamwal, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Esha Gupta, Hema Malini, and Bhagyashree, among others, have visited the Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip, marking their participation in one of India’s most revered spiritual events.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), stands as the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering. The grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

