Vishnu Pandya reflects on RSS, PM Modi's journey, and Gujarat's political landscape

Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) Vishnu Pandya, a journalist, biographer, poet, novelist, and political analyst from Gujarat, India, shared insights in an interview with IANS.

Serving as the chairman of Gujarat Sahitya Akademi since 2017, Pandya has been a prominent figure in journalism for over 40 years. He is known for his articles on politics, history, and historical places, which are widely read across Gujarati newspapers and magazines. He also serves as the General Secretary of Vishwa Gujarati Samaj.

In his interview with IANS, Pandya reflected on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its role in shaping the political landscape of India. He stated, "RSS, from its inception in 1925 to the present, has been labeled as communal. However, when it was founded, individuals like Narendra Modi joined and worked tirelessly to develop it. RSS is not about personal gain but about seva (service). Pracharaks leave their homes to serve a larger purpose. Narendra Modi’s RSS life and work serve as the first school in nationalism."

Pandya highlighted the struggles faced by Gujarat's political leaders over the years, including Jivraj Mehta, Chimanbhai Patel, and Madhavsinh Solanki. "All of them encountered challenges in their political journeys in Gujarat. Communal problems existed even before Modi took charge.”

As Gandhi believed, 'Violence is violence, and it has no place in politics. Communal elements were coming from Mumbai to Gujarat. When Modi assumed leadership, he changed things due to his RSS training. Modi talked about Sankalp (resolution), an idea that stems from his work in the RSS. He transformed ordinary workers into karma yogis."

Pandya delved into Modi’s humble beginnings, emphasizing how his upbringing instilled resilience. "Modi’s family was humble. His mother worked in meagre jobs, and they faced financial constraints. That’s why he used to sell chai (tea) to soldiers traveling through the train station near him. He even attempted to become a sanyasi (ascetic) by joining the Ramakrishna Mission but was asked to return home due to his young age. Eventually, he joined the Jan Sangh when it was in its nascent stage. The Navnirman Andolan was also a formative experience that helped him understand and mold his political vision," he told IANS.

He further elaborated on Modi’s spiritual influences, saying, "He was inspired by Pramukh Swami but not limited to one sect. He drew inspiration from several gurus. The Ramakrishna Ashram molded him significantly. His devotion was unique -- first to his mother and then to Mother India."

Vishnu Pandya’s own life is marked by resilience and dedication. During the Emergency of 1975–76, he was imprisoned. At that time, his first book, Haheli nu Aakash, was recognized by the Gujarat Government and won a prize, which Pandya refused to accept. His contribution to historical writing earned him the Narmad Suvarna Chandrak from Narmada Sahitya Sabha in 1991. In 2017, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for literature and history, and in 2019, he received a D.Lit. from Gujarat University.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.