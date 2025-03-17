Pakistan govt summons PTI leaders over anti-state propaganda

Islamabad, March 17 (IANS) In a major political scuffle in Pakistan, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the federal government has re-issued summons to 16 members of Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including many senior party leaders, to appear before them on March 18 over allegations of spreading negative propaganda on social media, local media reported.

The JIT claimed to have conducted investigations against the PTI members on their alleged role in anti-state propaganda. Aleema Khanum, the sister of PTI founder, has also been reissued another notice to appear on March 19, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Earlier, while speaking in the National Assembly about the massive attack on Jaffar Express train in Balochistan, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif bashed PTI for allegedly "politicising" the attack and misinterpreting the situation on social media.

On the other hand, PTI parliamentarian and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser criticised the government's handling of national security, arguing that the Defence Minister should have briefed the House on the Jaffar Express attack instead of engaging in political mudslinging.

"It seems PTI and social media are on the minister's mind more than national security. Asif should demonstrate moral courage and tender his resignation for the serious security lapse," leading Pakistani daily Dawn quoted the parliamentarian as saying.

Qaiser also questioned the treatment of Baloch leaders, mentioning the arrests and legal actions against Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Adil Bazai. "There is no Constitution, law and respect for institutions in the country," he said.

"The primary role of intelligence agencies is to protect borders and counter terrorism. If they remain occupied with political engineering and attempts to dismantle Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, then who will safeguard the borders? Terrorism is spreading in Balochistan, yet no political solution is being sought for the issue. Stability will not be possible until a government based on public trust is established across the country, including in Balochistan," read a statement posted on the X account of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While addressing the issue of rising terrorism in the country on Sunday, PTI leader and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had also questioned the federal government's handling of security.

"Today, I openly say that resurgence in militancy is the failure of the authorities at the helm of affairs and incompetency of the federal government and institutions," he said.

