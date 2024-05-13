Vishnu Manchu to unveil teaser of his pan-India film 'Kannappa' at Cannes

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actor-director Vishnu Manchu, who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, will unveil the teaser of his upcoming pan-India film 'Kannappa' at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens on May 17. It will be presented as 'The World of Kannappa' at Cannes.

Manchu, who has both acted in and helmed the film, will release the teaser at the Olympia Theatre on the French Riviera.

Talking about launching the highly anticipated film's trailer at Cannes, Vishnu said, "We are thrilled to unveil the teaser of 'Kannappa' on the esteemed stage of the Cannes Film Festival."

He added, "Cannes serves as the ideal platform to showcase our production to a global audience. By bringing our rich Indian history to the global platform, we aim to enlighten audiences worldwide about the timeless tales and cultural heritage that our film encapsulates."

The film also features Akshay Kumar, Malayalam megastar Mohanlal, Telugu star Prabhas and his Kannada cinema counterparty, Shiva Rajkumar.

A legendary figure from religious folklore, and the inspiration for the film, Kannappa was a hunter and devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

As the story goes, he gouged out an eye as an offering to a lingam in his bid to meet the Lord in person. He was about to sacrifice his second eye when Shiva appeared in front of him and blessed him. Kannappa continues to be worshipped as one of the 63 Shaivite saints known as the Nayanars.

