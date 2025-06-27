Vir Das to be feted for his global achievements at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor and comedian Vir Das will be felicitated, acknowledging his contributions to Indian entertainment industry, comedy and his impact on global audiences at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), which is returning for its 16th glorious edition from August 14 to 24.

Vir is all set to make his directorial debut as the co-director on Happy Patel, being produced by Aamir Khan Films and also will be debuting as an author with his book titled The Outsider.

Vir said, “It’s incredibly humbling to be recognised by IFFM, a festival that celebrates the diversity and strength of Indian storytelling. Comedy has always been my lens to view the world, and to be able to share that journey with audiences across the globe — and now be celebrated for it — is truly special.”

“I’m looking forward to being part of the festival and engaging with fellow artists and film lovers in Melbourne.”

The festival, which will run across key venues in Melbourne, is set to showcase a broad spectrum of Indian cinema and will include premieres, screenings, masterclasses, in-conversation sessions, and industry panels.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said: “We’re thrilled to bring back the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for its 16th year. This festival has always been a bridge between cultures through the magic of cinema.”

“Honouring someone like Vir Das, who has become a truly global voice in entertainment, reflects the evolving and dynamic spirit of Indian storytelling. We can’t wait to welcome audiences to a celebration that promises inspiration, entertainment, and powerful narratives.”

In other news, Vir is all set to bring his fifth collaboration with the streaming giant Netflix with his new special titled Vir Das: Fool Volume. He said he lost his voice two months before that show. He added that this is rewritten in silence and performed without rehearsal across the world.

“Vir Das: Fool Volume” will premiere on July 18. This launch marks Vir’s fifth Netflix special, which includes Abroad Understanding and Vir Das: Landing.

Vir began his career with a gig at one of the premier hotels in New Delhi with a performance titled "Walking on Broken Das".

He started his career on TV when he hosted two TV shows. The first one was Is Route Ki Sabhin Linein Maast Hain where he was an agony uncle. The second was his own stand-up comedy late night show Ek Rahin Vir.

The stand up star and actor has appeared on a variety of comedic television programs. He was an addition to the cast of The Great Indian Comedy Show.

He was cast as the comic relief in The Curse of King Tut's Tomb, a Hallmark mini-series filmed in India. He began filming for his first two Bollywood roles in early 2006. He played a small role in Vipul Shah's 2007 movie Namastey London.

