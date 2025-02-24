VIP darshan at Kashi Vishwanath temple stopped for 3 days due to Maha Shivratri rush

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) In a significant move, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has announced a temporary ban on VIP 'darshan' from February 25 to February 27 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The temple authorities have made this decision to manage the overwhelming crowd expected during one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar.

Given the anticipated large number of devotees, including revered saints, seers and Naga sadhus, the temple trust has opted to suspend the VIP darshan protocol for three days. The CEO of the temple has urged devotees to cooperate with the arrangements, which are aimed at ensuring the safety and convenience of all visitors.

During this period, all devotees, including those holding VIP passes, will be required to follow the regular darshan procedure. They will be allowed to view Lord Shiva from a distance to manage the massive crowds effectively.

The temple trust’s decision to treat all visitors equally during this busy period is designed to ensure smooth access to the temple for everyone, irrespective of their status.

The move comes amid a significant surge in visitors to the temple, with more than one crore devotees having already visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in the first 17 days of February, according to reports.

This record-breaking influx of pilgrims has led to overcrowded streets and transport hubs, causing difficulties for both visitors and locals.

The Maha Shivratri celebrations are expected to further escalate the number of visitors to the temple, especially after the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Thousands of devotees are arriving in Varanasi after visiting the Kumbh Mela, adding to the pressure on local infrastructure.

Authorities have responded by closing schools up to Class 8 in Varanasi since January 27 and deploying a large number of police personnel to ensure public safety.

DCP (Kashi Zone) Gaurav Bansal confirmed that special entry and exit points have been established to prevent chaos and ensure smooth movement of the crowd. Residents have reported facing significant challenges due to the unprecedented number of visitors.

