Mohanlal introduces Andrea Tivadar as Michele Menuhin in L2: Empuraan

Chennai, Feb 24 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday introduced Michele Menuhin as the character played by actor Andrea Tivadar in director Prithviraj’s eagerly awaited political action drama L2: Empuraan (L2E).

Taking to his X timeline, Mohanlal wrote, “Character No 06 Andrea Tivadar as Michele Menuhin in #L2E #EMPURAAN.” He also shared a link to a YouTube video in which Andrea Tivadar spoke about her character in the film.

She said, “ Hi, this is Andrea Tivadar and I play Michelle Menuhin in Lucifer 2: Empuraan. I work as an SAS operative, working for the MI6 and going after Khureshi Ab'ram. My mission turns personal and the quest turns larger than life in the sense that the stakes are really really high.”

Thanking Prithviraj, she said, “It's been so exciting to be on set for this. I am so grateful to our director Prithviraj Sukumaran. His determination, leadership skills and ability to communicate his vision at all times really inspired me and gave me a lot of confidence. Especially because the set in India is probably the largest set I've ever been on. And it was both exhilarating and I have to admit, nerve wracking at times. It's just the proportion and dimension of it all. Last but not least, I am so grateful and so proud that I got to work with the legendary Mohanlal.”

Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E) is directed by actor Prithviraj and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran. The film’s story has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

It may be recalled that actor Prithviraj, during the initial stages of the film, had disclosed that the film would be a commercial entertainer starring Mohanlal. Murali Gopy, for his part, had said that this would be the second instalment in a three-film series.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.