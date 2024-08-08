Vinesh Phogat should be sent to Rajya Sabha: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, Aug 8 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda said on Thursday that ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat should be sent to the Rajya Sabha, adding that his Congress would have sent her to the Upper House if it had the required number of MLAs.

On Thursday morning, a dejected Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling via a social media post, a day after getting disqualified from the Paris Olympics, hours before her gold medal match owing to her failure to clear the second weigh-in process.

Stating that Vinesh has brought glory to the country in the field of sports, Hooda said, “Her performance at this Olympics was excellent. She defeated the best wrestlers from all over the world. In the very first match, she defeated a wrestler from Japan who was undefeated till then.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly added, “Had she not been disqualified, Vinesh would have surely won gold for the country. Therefore, she should be given the same rewards, respect, and position as a gold medal winner by the state government.

"The Congress feels that Vinesh should be sent to the Rajya Sabha. This will boost the morale of all the players and women and send a positive message across the country."

Responding to a question from the media, the Congress leader said disqualifying the country's daughter and Haryana's pride from the Olympics “was a very unfortunate decision, and suspicions have been raised about a possible conspiracy”.

“The Indian Olympic Association should challenge the decision to disqualify her and the matter should be investigated,” he added.

Hooda also said there should be no shortage of any kind in rewarding the players because sports is the most powerful medium to give proper direction to the youth.

“That is why the Congress formed the 'Padak Lao, Pad Pao' policy during its tenure under which a provision was made for appointing successful sportspersons to high posts like DSP,” he said.

Meanwhile, shooter Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in Paris, met Hooda along with her parents on Thursday.

Congratulating Manu, Hooda said she has achieved greatness at a young age.

“She has not only brought pride to her parents, village, and the state, but to the entire country,” he said.

