Viksit Bharat Ambassador: From filmmakers to commoners, all hail govt's vision for developed nation

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Viksit Bharat Ambassador event in Mumbai's NSE auditorium on Thursday saw the presence of not just hundreds of 'ambassadors' but also many prominent citizens, including filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actor-turned-politician Shekhar Suman.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Ambassador event, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw impressed upon the audience about the country's rapid strides in diverse sectors, ranging from Railways to semiconductor businesses to indigenous mobile manufacturing.

Ashwini Vaishaw's detailed presentation enlightened them on the country's 'transformation in ten years' and they also heaped praise on landmark achievements under the incumbent government.

Acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai said that every citizen habours dream of a developed and self-sufficient nation and said that it could be possible with collective endeavour of citizens.

He said that the country was making progress in all fields, including commerce and arts, and this was laudable.

"Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained in detail how the government was working with a plan and mission to achieve its objective. I am impressed with such governance," he said.

On questions of whether he supports a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, he said that he wants to see him as the country's Prime Minister again.

Akanksha Rathi, a local resident, said that she feels proud as a citizen as India has become the fifth largest economy and is slated for the top three slots by expanding its economy to $5 trillion.

"Initiatives like Make in India and other flagship schemes have drastically changed the country in the last ten years. Today, the world gives us due recognition and respect," she said.

Naresh Ojha, another Mumbaikar said that the country was witnessing a 360-degree growth in fields like road and train infrastructure and added, "the recently built sea link in Mumbai makes office-goers happy and elated".

He said that corruption has vanished under PM Modi-led government, adding: "Progressive schemes of government are making the life of common people easier and comfortable."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.