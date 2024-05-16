'I'll rip off both your ears', Juve manager Allegri reportedly threatens journalist after Coppa Italia win

Rome, May 16 (IANS) After Juventus' Coppa Italia title win at the Stadio Olimpico, club's manager Massimiliano Allegri reportedly threatened the director of Italian newspaper.

Juventus avoided finishing another season without a trophy as they registered their 15th Coppa Italia title after beating Atalanta 1-0 in the final on the Wednesday night.

"After the game, Allegri told me, you’re a sh**y director! Write the truth in your newspaper, not what the club tells you. Look, I know where to come and get you. I know where to wait for you. I'll come and rip off both your ears. I'll come and hit you in the face. Write the truth in your newspaper," said Italian newspaper Tuttosport director Guido Vaciago on its website.

The incident followed when Allegri was shown a red card in the stoppage time of the final. It is said that the Italian manager was furious with Vaciago due to the newspaper claiming that he was close to being sacked by Juventus and about to be replaced at the helm with Thiago Motta, the manager of another Italian side Bologna.

Despite the Coppa Italia win, it is rumored that the 56-year-old may be on his way out of the club after the side has not won the Scudetto since the 2019/20 season.

'The Old Lady' is currently sitting at fourth place in the league with Atalanta BC lurking.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.