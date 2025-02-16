Vikrant Massey explains power of visualisation during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey, who was recently seen in ‘The Sabarmati Report’, has explained the power of visualisation as he participated in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India shared a video on their official Instagram handle. The video showed the actor talking to a group of students.

He asked the students to close their eyes as he narrated a story to them. He said, “I will tell you a story. All of us will listen to the same story. But when the story ends, you will understand the power of visualisation. There is a boy who is sitting on his cycle. He is riding the cycle. At one point, he meets someone who knows him. He stops. He greets him. He asks him how he is and moves ahead. Now everyone open your eyes”.

He further mentioned, “All the people in this room have heard the same story. Now let's pay attention to the power of visualisation. You tell me, what was the color of the boy's shirt? Was it red? Black? Sky blue? All of us heard the same story. But what we visualised, the different colors of the shirt were visualised. This happens with books as well”.

‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is an annual event held every year since 2018. During the event, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents from across the country, and shares tips on how to take board and entrance exams in a relaxed and stress free manner.

Earlier, the actor had announced his “break” when he took to his social media, and shared a post.

He wrote, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted”.

