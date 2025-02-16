Kiara Advani enjoys the perfect Sunday with Manish Malhotra

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani recently gave us a glimpse of her Sunday through a fun social media post.

The 'Kabir Singh' actress took to the stories section of her Instagram and dropped a picture filled with some mouth-watering delicacies, including dosa, idli, and lemon rice, among other things. Her post was captioned, "@manishmalhotra05 perfect Sunday."

Work-wise, Kiara Advani is presently busy with her highly-anticipated film, "Toxic". The diva has shot simultaneously in English and Kannada for the Yash-starrer.

A source close to the production shared, "Kiara Advani is currently shooting for 'Toxic' in both English and Kannada language simultaneously, making it her first bilingual project. The process is challenging, but Kiara has been dedicated to getting the nuances of both languages right. Kiara's dedication is truly commendable, and she’s been effortlessly switching between the two languages, bringing her A-game to the front."

Previously, Kiara Advani completed the Bangalore schedule of the film which reportedly incorporated some critical scenes that explore crucial aspects of the storyline.

A source close to the production house revealed, “After completing the pivotal schedule in Goa, Kiara Advani and Yash have now arrived in Bangalore to begin a long and crucial leg of shooting for Toxic. This schedule will delve into the film’s intense narrative, and both Yash and Kiara are thrilled to bring this unique story to life.”

The project will be helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. Along with Kiara Advani and Yash as the lead, "Toxic" will also see Lady Superstar Nayanthara, and Darrell D'Silva in important roles, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of a bygone era, the movie will revolve around a powerful drug cartel in Goa that pulls the strings behind a facade of sun-soaked beaches and vibrant culture.

Besides "Toxic", Kiara Advani will also be seen as the leading lady in Ayan Mukerji's "War 2". With Hrithik Roshan, and Jr NTR as the primary cast, the drama will see Kabir Dhaliwal (Hrithik Roshan) combating a new threat to the nation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.