Legend 90 League: Simmons praises Delhi Royals' management ahead of crucial Qualifier 2 clash

Raipur, Feb 16 (IANS) Delhi Royals opener Lendl Simmons has praised the franchise's management and support staff ahead of their all-important Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Kings in the Legend 90 League. The winner of the match will book a spot in the grand finale against Chhattisgarh Warriors on Monday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The former West Indies batter has been a standout performer for the Royals, amassing 238 runs in four innings at an explosive strike rate of 190.40. With three half-centuries to his name, Simmons has been instrumental in Delhi Royals' campaign so far.

Having played a crucial role in West Indies' 2016 T20 World Cup triumph in India, Simmons has always relished batting on Indian pitches. The 40-year-old expressed his delight at playing in the tournament and spoke highly of the conditions in Raipur.

“I have been enjoying batting in this tournament. It has been a good batting wicket and quick outfield. Enjoyed batting with Shikhar Dhawan, and it's going well for us with good team spirit,” Simmons said.

Batting alongside former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been another highlight for Simmons, as the duo has provided strong starts for the Royals throughout the tournament.

Simmons also credited the Delhi Royals' ownership, the Mannat Group, for creating a positive and supportive environment for the players. He specifically highlighted the contribution of the support staff, particularly the fitness trainers and technical team, in maintaining the team's high performance.

“I must say I am enjoying with the support staff. The trainer works out with me in the gym, so I am loving that, and they have been very accommodating. I must say the technical staff has done very well,” he added.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 just a week away, Simmons also shared his thoughts on the tournament and predicted his two finalists.

“I think India would be there but maybe England as well. They both have consistently played good cricket. But I mean all the international teams are playing well. I must say India have some form going on with good batsmen and bowlers in form right now,” Simmons stated.

