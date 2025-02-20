Vijender Gupta to be Speaker of Delhi Assembly, says CAG report to be tabled in first session

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) BJP MLA-elect Vijender Gupta will be the Speaker of the new Delhi Assembly. He said the CAG report would be tabled in the first session of the Assembly.

Gupta in an exclusive interview with IANS said the party has decided to make him the Assembly Speaker.

"It’s a moment of great joy, after 27 years, BJP is forming the government in Delhi. We are attending the oath-taking ceremony today. Congratulations to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and all the ministers. I’ve been appointed as Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. I will ensure the Assembly functions under its laws.."

"I definitely declare that as soon as I assume the post of Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, the first thing I want to do is present the report of the CAG on the table of the Delhi Assembly," he said.

Earlier, CM-designate Rekha Gupta said the previous AAP government would be held accountable for the corruption cases. Minister-designate Manjinder Singh Sirsa in an exclusive interview with IANS said the corruption cases will be exposed and those involved will be put in jail. "Yes, the CAG report will be processed very soon. The CAG report will be tabled in the first session. Along with that, the corruption cases will be exposed and those involved put in jail..." he said.

The CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy. The audit report on the liquor policy between 2017 and 2022 flagged multiple violations in quality control, licensing, pricing, and systemic enforcement failures within the system, according to various reports. The audit covers three years under the old excise policy and one under the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

Gupta said that the Delhi Assembly is a temple of democracy governed by rules and regulations, this is what has to be followed.

"Sheesh Mahal is a dark character, hence the Bharatiya Janata Party would not want to touch it even remotely," he said.

Following the oath by Rekha Gupta and her six ministers, the new Assembly session will be notified. A pro-tem Speaker will deliver the oath to the 70 new MLAs after which the Speaker will be designated,

Since Vijender Gupta told IANS that he has been designated by the party to be the Speaker, he will take the oath duly and preside over the House.

Ten years ago, Vijender Gupta was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly amid much fury over allegedly derogatory remarks made by a party colleague, O.P. Sharma, against then-AAP MLA Alka Lamba. Visuals from within the Assembly showed Gupta being lifted by half a dozen marshals. The BJP leader even held tightly onto the furniture, fighting and resisting all the way out the exit. Gupta was previously the Leader of the Opposition.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.