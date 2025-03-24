Vijay zeroing in on Ramanathapuram to contest 2026 TN Assembly polls

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) Tamil superstar-turned-politician and founder of TVK, Vijay, is likely to contest from a constituency in the Ramanathapuram district during the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Though the elections are still a year away, preparations are already underway. TVK has begun groundwork, including conducting multiple surveys across several constituencies to assess its prospects.

Sources within the party indicate that Vijay is considering Ramanathapuram due to its significant coastal and fishing community population. The actor-politician has been vocal about issues affecting Tamil Nadu fishermen and has previously addressed public meetings highlighting their plight.

Notably, Vijay spoke out at a major rally in Nagapattinam against the frequent arrests of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). During that address, he openly criticised both the ruling DMK government in the state and the NDA government at the Centre for their inaction.

A senior TVK leader, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said: “Vijay wants to be among the downtrodden and take up their cause as a politician. Ramanathapuram, being a coastal district constantly in the news due to the recurring arrests of fishermen, is a natural choice for him.”

The decision is also reportedly being shaped by election strategist Prashant Kishor, who is currently serving as an advisor to Vijay. Kishor was also present at the first anniversary celebrations of TVK held recently in Kancheepuram district.

Vijay often hailed as the most popular Tamil cinema star of his generation, officially launched TVK on February 2, 2024. He positioned the party as one that would stand firmly against corruption and divisive politics. Although he chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has confirmed that TVK will actively participate in the 2026 Assembly polls.

TVK’s political symbolism was further established on August 22, 2024, when Vijay unveiled the party’s official flag and song at its headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. This was followed by the party’s first major political conference on October 27, 2024, in Vikravandi, Villupuram district. The event drew an estimated crowd of three lakh people.

At the Vikravandi rally, Vijay delivered a fiery speech, launching scathing attacks on both the DMK and the BJP. He labelled the DMK as his political adversary, and the BJP his ideological opponent.

He accused the DMK of being a family-run party that exploits the Dravidian identity for personal gain, while also denouncing the BJP’s divisive agenda.

The DMK dismissed these allegations, claiming that Vijay was indirectly aiding the BJP. Senior DMK leaders even referred to TVK as the “C team” of the BJP in an attempt to downplay its political impact.

Despite such criticism, Vijay’s political presence has been steadily expanding. His fan club-turned-political outfit, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), already made waves during the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections, winning 115 out of the 169 seats it contested.

With momentum building, all eyes are now on TVK’s upcoming General Council meeting on March 28. Vijay is expected to unveil the party’s electoral roadmap and future plans for the 2026 Assembly.

