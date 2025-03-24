Sonam shares glimpse of fun day with son Vayu, hubby Anand in Zurich zoo

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor shared some quality time with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu while holidaying in Zurich.

Sonam took to Instagram, where the three visited the Zurich zoo, considered one of the best zoos in Europe, which opened in 1929, making it the third oldest zoo in Switzerland.

The actress dropped several images from their visits. In one heartwarming moment, Anand holds little Vayu in his arms as the curious toddler gazes at an animal, while Sonam leans in slightly, her eyes filled with love as she watches her son in awe.

In another touching moment, Sonam gently holds Vayu’s tiny hand as they walk together across the overbridge. In a candid airport moment, the father-son duo is seen walking side by side, as they navigate the bustling terminal together.

The last photograph captures a moment featuring little Vayu, with his back to the camera, standing mesmerized, watching some kids joyfully swinging back and forth.

“..in the maze of imagination #VayusParents #EverydayPhenomenal,” Sonam wrote as the caption.

It was in May 2018, when Sonam and Anand got married after years of dating. They welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022.

On March 18, Sonam’s producer sister Rhea Kapoor took to social media to share an adorable photo of the actress and her nephew.

Sharing the heartwarming photo, Rhea expressed how much she misses her sister. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea posted a sweet photo featuring Sonam and her son Vayu and captioned it, “major missing.”

Earlier in this month, Sonam revealed Rhea is the only person who can ‘boss her around.’

On March 5, the 'Khoobsurat' actress penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister Rhea. Sonam shared a heartwarming video montage that highlighted her cherished memories with Rhea, from childhood to the present.

Sonam Kapoor has featured in several films produced by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, such as “Aisha,” “Khoobsurat,” and “Veere Di Wedding.”

