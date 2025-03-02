Vijay Deverakonda wishes 'Kingdom' director Gowtam Tinnanuri a 'Happy Birthday': We will tell a great story

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Vijay Deverakonda is all set to take over the cinema halls with his next, "Kingdom" (titled Saamraajya in Hindi). As movie buffs excitedly wait for the film, Vijay Deverakonda extended birthday wishes to the director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

He took to social media and penned a heartfelt note that read, "Boys getting RWDY :) Happy birthday @gowtam19...We are shooting our last schedule together and I have enjoyed everyday of making #KINGDOM with you. We will tell a great story this year and more importantly, we make memories and a bond for life. May you have the best of health, happiness, and victory."

VD further posted a picture on his X (previously known as Twitter) of the cake-cutting ceremony.

The previously released teaser from "Kingdom" promised some intense action all through the film. It gave the impression that the story of the film will revolve around the struggle of a section of people. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen sporting a six-pack, along with a really rugged look completed with cropped hair and a beard in his next.

The clip also shows Vijay Deverakonda in what appears to be a prison.

The teaser has already created a lot of buzz among movie buffs.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The editing department of the drama has been headed by Navin Nooli.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners, the movie is being presented by Srikara Studios.

The movie will have songs choreographed by Vijay Binni. The high-octane action sequences have been directed by stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish.

"Kingdom" is set to release in the cinema halls on May 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.