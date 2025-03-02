RSS chief underlines need to preserve cultural heritage with modern aim

Itanagar, March 2 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday underscored the importance of balancing the preservation of cultural heritage with modern aspirations, emphasising the spiritual practices.

Bhagwat on the last day of his four-day Arunachal Pradesh visit, on Sunday visited the revered indigenous prayer center of the Nyishi Janjati community, the Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo, located in the tranquil Pachin Colony of Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, along the serene banks of the Pachin River and interacted with the devotees. He stressed on the spiritual practices like those at Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo.

“Preservation of cultural heritage with modern aspirations, along with the spiritual practices are essential in strengthening societal harmony towards our common goal of nation building,” the RSS supremo said.

The Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo, dedicated to the worship of the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo), holds profound cultural and spiritual significance for the Nyishi community and the indigenous people of the region.

According to an RSS Karyakarta, Bhagwat was warmly received by the devotees and the Namlo committee, who expressed deep happiness and gratitude for his visit.

He said that with reverence and humility, the RSS Sarsanghchalak participated in the prayer ceremony alongside the local devotees, immersing himself in the sacred and peaceful atmosphere of the Namlo.

His presence and active participation in the rituals highlighted his deep respect for the age-old spiritual heritage of the indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh and their time-honored traditions, the Karyakarta said.

The Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo stands as a spiritual pillar for the Nyishi community people, where prayers and rituals are performed every Sunday to honor Donyi Polo, the celestial deities symbolising universal existence, enlightenment, and the harmony of nature.

Bhagwat’s visit was not only a gesture of spiritual solidarity but also an affirmation of the enduring cultural and religious traditions that bind the indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh.

Throughout the visit, Sarsanghchalak engaged in meaningful discussions with the Namlo priests and devotees, acknowledging their dedication to preserving their indigenous customs and traditions.

He praised their unwavering commitment to maintaining the sacred practices of their ancestors while fostering spiritual unity. The visit concluded with heartfelt prayers for universal peace, prosperity, and well-being, leaving the devotees and all present at the prayer center deeply inspired.

Bhagwat’s presence reaffirmed the profound significance of preserving indigenous cultural and spiritual traditions and their role in fostering a harmonious and inclusive future for all.

Bhagwat’s four-day Arunachal Pradesh visit came to an end on Sunday after the completion of the two-day long RSS Karyakarta Shivir with gathering from the whole state. He later departs on Sunday evening to Guwahati for further deliberations.

After a week-long visit to Assam, RSS chief arrived in Itanagar on February 27 on a four-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

