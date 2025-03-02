‘Come out of toxic mindset’: BJP to Shivakumar on targeting Kannada film artistes

Bengaluru, March 2 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Sunday strongly criticised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for targeting Kannada film artistes over their absence at the inauguration of the International Film Festival and urged him to come out of his toxic mindset.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated: "Come out of the toxic mindset that everyone in society must salute you and behave like your subordinates. Artistes do not belong to anyone. They have the freedom and the right to act according to their own discretion, to associate with whomever they wish, or to refrain from doing so. If you want grants, MLAs must bow down and comply—this was the arrogance displayed by Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar. Now, he has openly threatened Kannada film artistes on a public platform."

He added, "Respected Deputy Chief Minister, it is entirely up to individual film artistes whether they choose to participate in the Congress party’s political padayatra or not. Your statement that those who walk with the Congress will be recognized and those who do not will not is unworthy of your position."

Ashoka further appealed that artistes are not (Congress) party workers and he should not treat them the way Congress treats party workers. “Learn to respect artistes,” he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also criticised Shivakumar, saying: "Authoritarian tendencies, threat politics, and the game of tightening nuts and bolts will not work in this state. Artistes will always remain artistes. Every individual working in the film industry contributes to the growth of Kannada land and language. What kind of politics is this—issuing threats and trying to control without permission? You yourself have acknowledged that your rise was fuelled by screening movies in your hometown. Now, stop displaying arrogance."

Shivakumar’s opponents allege that during his initial days, he allegedly organised shows of “porn movies” and made money.

Film producer and Shivakumar's associate, Umapathy, defended him, stating: "The organisation of the film festival was not proper. After speaking to many people, I found that they hadn't even been invited. Without an invitation, how could they attend? Shivakumar has not issued a warning; he has simply reminded them of their responsibilities. He has always been connected to the film industry and has supported many movies. He has distributed and exhibited films as well. With this background, he merely offered some advice to the film industry."

Umapathy further added, "Everyone has a responsibility when it comes to land, water, and language. Political parties fight for the welfare of the public. Whether it is the film industry or any other sector, we all have to live under the administration of the government. If one day there is no water, people will blame the government. But it is also important to consider how we are supporting the government."

Famous actor and BJP leader Jaggesh also criticised the mismanagement of the event, stating: "The program was scheduled for 7 p.m., but we received the invitation only at 6 p.m. There is no unity or proper discussion. The Film Actors’ Association is non-functional. There is no clear communication about film actors. The film industry is struggling, so what is the use of tightening the screws?"

Reacting to the controversy, Shivakumar, speaking to the media in Udupi on Sunday, stated: "Let the film industry say whatever they want. I have spoken the truth openly. Let them stage a protest if they wish. They have always claimed they would step forward to support issues related to water and land in the interest of the state. Yet, none of them took part in the Mekedatu agitation. The Film Festival was not my personal event. It was an event for the film industry, and many did not attend. The industry constantly talks about how the Kannada film sector is declining, how theatres are shutting down, and how artistes are struggling to make a living. However, when it comes to supporting a film festival, they are absent. If this continues, why should the government organise a film festival?"

On March 1, during the inauguration ceremony of the International Film Festival held in Bengaluru, Shivakumar expressed his displeasure over the absence of Kannada film artistes.

