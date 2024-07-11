Vidisha Srivastava's monsoon makeup routine: 'Mattifying primer, BB cream, waterproof eyeliner'

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Vidisha Srivastava shared her tried-and-true monsoon makeup tips, revealing that she prefers using a mattifying primer to control excess skin oil, waterproof products, and light and non-greasy formula during the rainy season.

The monsoon season brings a refreshing change and unique challenges for maintaining flawless skin and makeup.

Vidisha, who essays the role of Anita Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ advises: “During monsoon season, it's important to adjust your regular makeup routine. The humidity and rain can cause your makeup to smudge, melt, and wear off quickly. Changing your makeup routine to adapt to the season will help your makeup last longer and keep your skin looking fresh and healthy.”

“I prefer using a good primer, waterproof products, and light and non-greasy formula. I opt for a mattifying primer to control excess skin oil. Heavy foundations can feel cakey and melt off in the humidity, so I choose lightweight, water-based foundation or BB cream that provides coverage without feeling heavy,” shared Vidisha.

She added: “Investing in waterproof makeup products, especially mascara and eyeliner, is crucial to prevent smudging and keep my eye makeup intact, even in a sudden downpour. For my lips, I prefer matte lipsticks that stay put longer and give a chic finish, less likely to bleed in the rain.”

“A makeup setting spray is essential to lock everything in place, ensuring my makeup stays fresh and lasts throughout the day regardless of the weather,” concluded Vidisha.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' airs on &TV.

On the work front, Vidisha made her film debut in 2007 with SP Entertainments's Telugu film 'Maa Iddari Madhya'. She also starred in other Telugu projects like 'Alaa', 'Prem', 'Athili Sattibabu LKG'.

She has featured in Kannada movie 'Nali Naliyutha', Tamil drama 'Kathavarayan', and Malayalam film 'Lucky Jokers'.

Vidisha has also been a part of TV shows like 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Meri Gudiya', 'Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran', 'Durga-Mata Ki Chhaya', and 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.