Videocon loan fraud: SC seeks reply of Chanda Kochhar, husband on CBI's plea

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice on Central Bureau of Investigation's petition challenging the interim bail granted by the Bombay High Court to former ICICI bank chief Chanda Kochhar in the Videocon loan fraud case.

The bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi heard the case and sought a response from Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

The case will be taken up after three weeks by the apex court.

In January, the high court ordered the interim release of Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar from judicial custody after their arrest by the CBI.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Courtbench had asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) of India(ASG), S.V. Raju, appearing for the CBI, why the Bombay High Court bail order of January 9, granting bail for two weeks only, was still continuing.

"Bail has been continuing. They keep filing letters. I do not know what is happening there," the ASG said.

The bench then listed the case for October 16 to allow the ASG to get instructions.

Chanda Kochhar and her family are alleged to have received kickbacks over her tenure in lieu of loans provided to the Videocon group.

In January, the Bombay High Court allowed the release of the Kochhars on a cash bail of Rs 1 lakh each and observed that the arrest was not in accordance with the law.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.