Man booked for forcing wife to have sex with his friends in B'luru

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (IANS) Karnataka police have lodged an FIR against a man for allegedly forcing his wife to have physical relations with his friends here, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light after the woman lodged a police complaint in this regard.

Following a complaint by the wife, Amruthahalli police in Bengaluru have launched an investigation.

The wife had alleged that on refusing to give in to his demands, the accused had subjected her to mental and physical torture.

According to police, the victim had married the accused from Mangaluru city in 2007 and the couple has two children.

One day, the wife accidentally saw his WhatsApp chats. To her horror, the accused had discussed intimate things about her with his friends.

She had also found chats with sex workers.

When she confronted him, he threatened to kill her.

The woman then shared the ordeal with her parents who struck a compromise between them.

However, the accused refused to mend his ways and continued being in touch with sex workers and neglected the family. The family had once again intervened and compromised them.

The accused then assaulted his wife and made her sleep with his friends.

Unable to bear the torture, the wife lodged a complaint with the police.

