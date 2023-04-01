Vice-president of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Prabhanandaji passes away at 91

Kolkata, April 1 (IANS) Swami Prabhanandaji (91), the vice-president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission founded by Swami Vivekananda, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

A communication was issued by Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission in Howrah district, confirmed his demise.

According to the mission officials, Swami Prabhanandaji had been suffering from a number of age related ailments for some time now. He was admitted to the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan Hospital in October last year.

He breathed his last at 6.50 p.m. on Saturday.

Expressing grief over his demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a statement that the demise created a vacuum for the spiritual and institutional spectrum not only for Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, but also for humanity.

"This is an irreparable loss. I express my heartfelt condolences for his followers, disciples and students," the Chief Minister said in her statement,

The mission authorities have informed that his mortal remains will be taken to the Belur Math on Saturday night. His followers will have a chance to pay their last tributes there from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. His last rites will be performed within the Belur Math premises at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

