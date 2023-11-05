VHP workers to collect ‘Akshat’ from Ayodhya for distribution across country

Ayodhya, Nov 5 (IANS) Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists and office-bearers will collect 'Akshata' (sacred rice) in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday for distribution in five lakh temples across the country.

Around 100 volunteers and office-bearers of the VHP from 45 prants (regions) across the country have started reaching Ayodhya to collect the sacred rice.

The ceremony will be organised at Tirth Yatri Seva Kendra at around noon.

Rice offered to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi will be handed over to VHP's volunteers. Each person will carry back 5.25 kg of sacred rice in a metal pitcher.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has divided the country into 45 Prants and at least two volunteers from each Prant will reach Ayodhya on Sunday, said Champat Rai, General Secretary of the trust.

These volunteers will mix their sacred rice in larger quantities according to their requirements. After Vedic rituals, it will be distributed from January 1.

"Around 100 volunteers and office-bearers of the VHP will reach Ayodhya on Sunday. Each of them will be handed over 5.25 kg of sacred rice," said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP.

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Yatri Suvidha Kendra that will come up on a 3,000 square meter area alongside the Janmabhoomi Path.

Champat Rai and Mahant Dhinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara laid the foundation stone.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.