Man killed by wife's paramour in UP, two held

Bijnor, Nov 5 (IANS) A woman's paramour and his friend killed her husband by strangulation in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said.

According to police, Rajesh Kashyap's wife Rita and Fahim were having an extramarital affair. When he got to know about this, he forbade Fahim from coming to his house.

After this, Fahim planned with his friend Suresh and Rita to kill Kashyap.

On Friday, the three took Rajesh to a secluded spot and strangled him to death using a scarf. They threw the body in a dry canal near Jodhuwala village of the district.

The body was recovered and Fahim and Suresh were detained on Saturday, SHO Kotwali Rajeev Chaudhary said.

During interrogation, Fahim told police that he had illicit relations with Rajesh's wife Rita. On coming to know about it, Rajesh had banned Fahim from coming home, the SHO said.

Police have recovered the scarf, the victim's purse and mobile, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to nab Rita who is absconding.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.