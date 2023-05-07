Verdict in Gangster Act case against Mukhtar Ansari on May 20

Varanasi (UP), May 7 (IANS) The court of additional district judge-IV (MP/MLA), Ghazipur, Durgesh Kumar, has fixed May 20 as the date for delivering his order in a Gangsters Act case lodged against jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

Ansari was booked under the Gangster Act by Ghazipur police for a third time in 2009 after he was accused in two cases lodged with the Karanda police.

Additional district government counsel (criminal) Ghazipur, Niraj Srivastava said with the submission of written arguments by Mukhtar's lawyer, trial in the case against him was completed at the ADJ-IV (MP-MLA) court on Saturday.

As per records of this case, one Mir Hassan of Mohammadabad lodged a case of murder attempt against Sonu Yadav in 2009. During a police investigation, Mukhtar was accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy in this case.

Mukhtar was also accused in the Kapildeo Singh murder case that was committed in Karanda police station area in 2009.

Meanwhile, Mau cops have booked Rina Rai, wife of Mukhtar Ansari's sharp shooter Anuj Kanojia and her brother-in-law Shivratan under the Gangsters Act.

Both were arrested by Mau police from Jharkhand two months ago after they were booked in a case of extortion.

Mau's circle officer (city) Dhananjay Mishra said that Rina Rai and Shivratan had been operating the activities of the gang of Kanojia, who is absconding.

These facts surfaced with the progress in investigation against the duo following their arrest from Jharkhand in March, he said, adding that Rai was involved in extortion and other criminal activities and had been assisting Kanojia in operating his gang.

Kanojia is a sharp-shooter of Mukhtar. A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on Kanojia.

He had formed his own gang, being operated with the help of Rina Rai. Rai had come on the Mau police radar after one Hansnath Yadav lodged an FIR with Chiraiyakot police on February 28, alleging he was being threatened by Anuj Kannojia's wife Rina Rai on WhatsApp calls to pay cash.

After that a team was formed to investigate the matter. Mau cops arrested her from the house of her relatives in the Barigoda area under Parsudih police station in Jamshedpur district of Jharkhand in March first week.

