Veera Dheera Sooran's director is a Martin Scorsese fan, says J Suryah

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Disclosing that S U Arun Kumar, the director of actor Vikram’s eagerly-awaited action entertainer ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, was a Martin Scorsese fan, actor S J Suryah, who plays the antagonist in the film, has now disclosed that this fact will be evident from the treatment of his film.

Participating in an interview along with the other members of the cast ahead of the film’s release on March 27, S J Suryah said, “S U Arun Kumar is a Martin Scorcese fan. That will be evident in his treatment of the story. He believes that everything about the story must be natural and realistic. That was a good takeaway for me from the film.”

Director Arun Kumar, for his part, said that he was never under any pressure as one would have expected a young director to be because of big stars being a part of his film.

“As far as Veera Dheera Sooran is concerned, I have the feeling of having worked with some very good people. It was a very democratic space. All I needed to do was just tell them what I wanted. I usually don't act. I like to extract from the artistes,” he said.

“Irrespective of whoever the actor was, they would ask me, ‘Arun, is this okay?’ or ‘Sir, what should I do’. I never had the feeling that I was doing a big movie with big stars, “ he explained.

Interestingly, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, which has an ensemble star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, will have its second part releasing first on March 27 this year.

While the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, it has music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Editing has been taken care of by G.K. Prasanna. Art direction for the film is by C.S. Balachandar. Riya Shibu of HR Pictures is producing this film, an edge-of-seat action thriller.

