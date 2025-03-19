‘The Archies’ actor Dot. to make her big screen debut with sci-fi thriller ‘Decibel’

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) “The Archies” actor Dot., whose real name is Aditi Saigal, is all set to make her debut on the big screen with Decibel.

Tagged as a genre bending science fiction film, “Decibel” is directed by Vineet Joshi & produced by Vin Jos Productions. Dot. will be seen paired opposite actor Sunny Singh. The two will embark on a journey to discover unknown chilling secrets that change their world for what’s to come.

Talking about her new film, Dot. said: "As a musician, sound is already so magical and important to me; so when I heard about Decibel—a story about using sound to uncover the past—I was immediately interested in it as a storytelling device.”

“It’s got sci-fi, mystery, and a great dramatic story at its core. It’s intense and compelling, and I’m really looking forward to people watching it!”

Set in a quiet town, “Decibel” is a science fiction thriller that follows the journey of a research scientist and his partner navigating the intricacies of human relationships through Decibel, a groundbreaking device capable of extracting sounds from the past, while exploring the boundaries between silence and noise, chaos and calm.

Apart from acting, Dot. is also a musician. She began playing piano at the age of six, and was composing music by the age of 12. During her college years, she sang as part of a band. She released her first extended play called Khamotion in July 2021.

It was in 2023, when she made her acting debut in the Zoya Akhtar-directed 2023 film, The Archies, where she played the role of Ethel Muggs.

The film is a live-action adaptation of "The Archies," a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, The Archie Show. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

The plot was set in the fictional Anglo-Indian community of Riverdale in 1964 India, Archie, Betty, Ronnie, Reggie, Jughead, Ethel, Dilton, Moose, and Midge struggle to save the historic "Green Park," that is slated for destruction.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.