Varun Dhawan enjoys India-Pak cricket match with daughter Lara

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in ‘Baby John’, is enjoying the high-voltage contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a picture featuring his daughter, Lara. The picture shows the father and daughter relaxing on a couch in front of their television as the match unfolds. Their pet dog Joey also makes an appearance in the picture.

He wrote in the caption, “#indiavspakistan I used to watch with my dad now she’s cheering for #teamindia with me”.

Currently, Pakistan cricket team led by Mohammad Rizwan, has scored 159 runs at a loss of 4 wickets. With two fresh batsmen, Salman Ali Agha and Tayyab Tahir at the wicket. Hardik Pandya has so far picked 2 wickets, and Axar Patel picked one wicket, and other a runout.

Earlier, Varun had spoken about what needs to change in the Hindi film industry. The actor said that Bollywood currently is dominated by people whose thinking is not pan-India but caters to Mumbai.

While it’s relatively easy to be influenced by the city given it is the entertainment capital of India, and all decisions of producers and directors may come from the Mumbai based perspective, Varun felt it’s important for voices from across India to join Bollywood to render a certain depth in storytelling.

The actor said on the podcast, ‘The Ranveer Show’, “I think some voices need to come from different places, besides Bombay, some voices need to come in. Besides cities, metropolitan cities, besides the big 4-5 cities, tier 2 and tier 3, some voices need to come in. They have to come from there. We definitely need it”.

He further mentioned. “It used to happen earlier. I think it has become a little difficult now. To enter. Not to enter. Now you are thinking that should I enter the film industry? Should I become an influencer? Should I direct some shorts there itself? Or should I go on OTT? Options have come in”.

Varun also said that people in positions of power in Bollywood need to understand the need to change with time, and if they can’t then they should be willing to let go of some power to collectively uplift the industry.

