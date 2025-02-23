Srikant Dwivedi shares his take on marriage: It should be a balance of both responsibilities and romance

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Srikant Dwivedi, who currently plays Lord Vishnu in the mythological drama "Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav" has revealed his take on marriage. The actor believes that marriage is all about responsibilities, but you cannot ignore the romance angle.

Srikant Dwivedi revealed, “I believe that marriage should be a balance of both responsibilities and romance. It can’t just be about romance or only about responsibilities. A marriage that has a good mix of both is more likely to be happier and healthier. It’s clear from many relationships that if a marriage focuses only on responsibilities, it can lead to imbalances, arguments, and questions about who should take on more responsibilities. On the other hand, if it’s all about romance, then the question of who will take care of responsibilities will eventually come up. So, it’s not possible to have just one; both are necessary for a strong and balanced relationship."

Stressing the importance of romance in a marriage, he shared, “I believe it’s really important to keep the romance alive in any marriage. Without romance, a marriage can feel like food that’s bland and lacks flavor. Small gestures of romance and surprises can create magical moments for both people involved. When two people are in love, there’s always romance, and little surprises keep the relationship exciting and lively. But when it turns into marriage, it’s important to continue these lovely gestures and surprises. It doesn’t always have to be something big, just small things that make the other person happy. I think those little surprises should always be there in a marriage, as they help keep the relationship special and full of love.”

Sharing that a marriage or any relationship thrives on partnership, Srikant Dwivedi added, “I strongly believe that in a relationship, decisions should be made together. From what I have observed, it’s important that both partners discuss and agree on decisions. Problems arise when one person makes decisions without talking to the other. When decisions are made mutually, there are fewer differences and conflicts."

