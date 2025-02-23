Some leaders, backed by foreign powers, flay Hindu beliefs & traditions: PM Modi

Bhopal, Feb 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a veiled attack on opposition leaders on Sunday, accusing them of “mocking” and “ridiculing” Hindu religion, faith and beliefs with the backing of foreign powers.

Addressing a huge gathering in Garha village of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister said that these leaders, who “hate” Hinduism while living in India, are “shackled by slave mentality” and attack Indian culture, traditions, festivals, and progressive philosophy.

“Nowadays, there are some leaders who deride and belittle religion. They are actively working to create divisions among the public. Moreover, foreign influences often bolster these individuals (leaders), attempting to undermine the nation’s unity and religious foundations,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi added that there have always been those who harbour animosity towards the Hindu faith, existing in various forms and phases over the centuries.

“Those who have succumbed to a servile mindset consistently target our faith, beliefs, and sacred places. They undermine our religion, culture, and core values, disparaging our festivals, traditions, and customs,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that these individuals, audaciously attack the Hindu religion and culture that is inherently progressive, with the aim of dividing our society and disrupting its unity.

PM Modi was in Garsha village on Sunday to perform Bhoomi Poojan (groundbreaking ceremony) of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Garha village of Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The facility is coming up with an investment of Rs 200 crore on an area of 10 acres of land.

Referring to Dhirendra Shastri chief priest of Bageshwar Dham as his younger brother, the Prime Minister praised him for promoting the message of unity and commended his commitment to developing the Bageshwar Dham medical facility, which will now provide both medical and spiritual healing at no extra cost.

The Prime Minister stressed that serving all living creatures is a part of Hindu tradition and highlighted that the Bageshwar Dham Center of Spirituality has now become a centre of good health, treatment, and care for all.

PM Modi noted that the centre will offer "Bhajan, Bhojan, and Nirogi Kaya" (Food, spirituality, and good health) at Bageshwar Dham.

Referring to the ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, PM Modi described it as a symbol of unity, taking place after 144 years and expected to spread its message to future generations.

He praised the efforts of the police, sanitation workers, and doctors who have been providing exceptional services to visitors at the Maha Kumbh, terming the event as ‘Ekta Ka Maha Kumbh’ (Maha Kumbh of Unity).

PM Modi reiterated his commitment to reducing treatment costs for all citizens, which were exorbitant before his government came to power in 2014.

He emphasised his pledge to significantly lower medical expenses for citizens and announced that the Union government would provide Ayushman cards to all eligible individuals, which cover up to Rs 5 lakh in treatment expenses.

Furthermore, he reiterated that any Ayushman cardholder aged 70 or above is now entitled to free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

PM Modi urged people to obtain the Ayushman card as soon as possible and appealed to everyone to write to him directly if anyone demands a bribe for issuing the Ayushman card.

He also encouraged people to be aware of various welfare schemes and facilities offered by the central government and to spread awareness about such schemes as the Ayushman card in society.

PM Modi mentioned that he would visit Garha village again once the medical facility is completed and would also participate in the 'Barat' procession of Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.