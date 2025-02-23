Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her favorite heroines from the industry

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Southern beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her InstaFam. One of the questions asked during the interactive session was about the "Best heroine in the film industry".

To this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu replied, "This is a shoutout to some of the best performances in no particular order. I love these women, I love the work they are doing, I love that they are taking risks, it's not easy, so just huge huge respect for Parvati in "Ullozhukku", Nazaria in 'Sookshma Darshini", Sai Pallavi in "Amaran", Alia Bhatt in "Jigra", and Ananya Panday in "CTRL", these guys are just amazing, rockstars."

She went on to add, "The cast of "All We Imagine as Light", Kani, Divya Prabha, amazing amazing performances, looking forward to all the work they will be doing this year.

A few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about loving her own company. She took to her Instagram stories, revealing that she has gone for a “Silence sadhna”. Dropping a picture of a card, which read “Silence”, she wrote, “Three days in silence. No phone. No communication. Just me for company."

She added, “Somehow being alone with ourselves has become one of the scariest things. Would I do it again? A million times, yes. Would I recommend you try it? A million times, yes.”

Before that, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about the importance of meditation in her everyday life. The stunner shared a video of her meditating on social media, along with the caption, “Meditation. If there’s one thing I wish all of you would try, it’s this. Just 15 minutes of meditation every day — in whatever way works for you. Sit in silence, focus on your breath, or follow a guided meditation on YouTube. There’s no right or wrong way, nothing formal — just the simple act of tuning in. For me, meditation has become my anchor — a way to return to the ocean of calm and peace that’s always within.”

