Van driver killed, truck driver injured after collision on NH-24

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) A recovery van driver succumbed to extensive burn injuries when his vehicle caught fire after colliding with a mixer truck on National Highway 24 on early Wednesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jitender Raut, 35, a resident of Delhi's Mayapuri and he had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries.

According to police, an information regarding an accident at NH-24 was received at Pandav Nagar police station early on Wednesday following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

"On reaching the spot, it was found that a mixer truck had hit a recovery van and flames were erupting from both the vehicles," a senior police official said.

"Drivers of both the vehicles were already taken to different hospitals. Jitender, who was driving a recovery van, was admitted in AIIMS hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries, where he expired during the treatment," the official added.

The driver of the mixer truck, identified as Giriraj, 55, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, is undergoing treatment at Narender Nath Mohan Hospital for rib injuries, the official said.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act which endangers human life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Pandav Nagar police station and further investigation is in progress.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.