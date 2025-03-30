Vadodara Traffic Police to seek assistance from ex-army personnel for better traffic management

Vadodara, March 30 (IANS) Vadodara’s growing traffic congestion has become a concern, prompting the city’s Traffic Department to explore innovative solutions.

In a recent interactive session at the District Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Office, Vadodara Traffic Police engaged with ex-army personnel to discuss road safety measures and traffic management strategies.

The primary objective of this initiative was to find effective ways to ease traffic congestion and ensure safer commuting for citizens.

The session emphasised the value of discipline, responsibility, and structured enforcement - qualities that ex-servicemen bring to the table. Their experiences and insights were given due importance, with authorities considering their potential involvement in managing critical traffic zones.

With urban roads becoming increasingly crowded, adherence to traffic regulations is more crucial than ever.

Officials highlighted that proper rule enforcement not only prevents accidents but also improves the overall flow of traffic.

The session served as an opportunity to spread awareness about safe driving practices while also exploring the possibility of integrating ex-army personnel into Vadodara’s traffic management system.

An official said that authorities believe that with the support of trained personnel, road safety and traffic discipline in the city can be significantly improved.

He said that Gujarat is grappling with escalating traffic issues, marked by a significant rise in road accidents and fatalities over recent years.

“Between 2020 and 2022, the state witnessed an increase in road accidents from 13,398 to 15,751, positioning Gujarat as the 10th highest in road accidents among all states and union territories,” he said.

The official added that the severity of these incidents is underscored by the daily average of 21 fatalities reported over the past three financial years.

“Specifically, road accident deaths rose from 6,281 in 2020-21 to 7,656 in 2022-23, reflecting an 18 per cent increase. Ahmedabad city, with the state’s highest vehicle density, experienced a 59 per cent surge in fatalities, escalating from 312 deaths in 2020-21 to 496 in 2022-23,” he said. ​

The official added that national highways traversing Gujarat have been particularly hazardous.

