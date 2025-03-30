RFDL 2024-25 National Group Stage: Mohun Bagan Super Giant move closer to National Championship

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Classic FA, Mohun Bagan Super Giant both registered 2-0 wins each against Dempo SC and Sreenidi Deccan FC respectively in their RFDL 2024-25 National Group Stage matches at the Reliance Corporate Park in Mumbai on Sunday.

Since their opening defeat in the RFDL National Group Stage against Muthoot FA, Classic FA have produced a remarkable turnaround defeating the likes of Sreenidi Deccan FC as well as Dempo SC. Against the latter, the Manipur-based academy came all guns blazing, putting in the hard yards to register a crucial 2-0 victory.

Classic FA took an early lead in the sixth minute which boosted their confidence in taking charge of the rest of the game. Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh made a brilliant run down the right flank, beating a defender with his pace and delivered an accurate low cross inside the box. Bharat Lairenjam was ready to pounce on the opportunity and he did so with utmost precision, hitting the ball first time to make it 1-0.

The No. 9 went on to score a replica of his first goal just before the half-time to complete his brace. Rishi Singh once again displayed trickery with his quick feet on the right flank and latched it onto an unmarked Bharat Lairenjam, who made no mistake in hitting the back of the net. The two first half goals were enough for Classic FA to grab massive three points in their run for RFDL National Championship qualification.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant brushed past Sreenidi Deccan FC to register their third win in a row in the RFDL National Group Stage. Loitongbam Taison Singh delivered a low cross inside the box and the Telangana-based club failed to clear it off danger. Thumsol Tongsin volleyed the stray ball in from close range to put his side in the driving seat in the game in the 13th minute. Later in the 79th minute, Muhammed Niyaj with his indomitable spirit, won the ball in the attacking third, produced an excellent run from the right flank and earned a penalty after drawing a foul inside the box. Serto Worneilen Kom drove it in from the spot to make it 2-0 and take Mohun Bagan Super Giant another step closer to the RFDL National Championship.

Earlier on Saturday, FC Goa got the better of East Bengal FC, registering their maiden win of the RFDL National Group Stage. A well-orchestrated combination of passes between Gogocha Chungkham and Mervin Fernandes, saw the latter sending Likson Rebello through on goal in the 30th minute. The forward forced an error in judgement from the goalkeeper and scored from close range to make it 1-0. The young Gaurs held on to their lead till the final whistle to keep themselves in the fray in the competition.

