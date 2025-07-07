Vaani Kapoor shares how a new generation of actresses is shattering stereotypes through action roles

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has opened up about the changing landscape for women in cinema. She highlighted how a new wave of actresses is breaking barriers by embracing adrenaline-charged, high-octane roles.

Kapoor praised this shift as a sign of growing strength, confidence, and versatility among female performers in the industry. The 'Shamshera' actress shared, “A new wave of actresses is breaking barriers, taking on adrenaline-charged roles, showing that raw strength and deep emotion can thrive side by side on screen. Indian actresses are now fearlessly leading the action genre, something that was long overdue, and we’re finally seeing a shift in the landscape.”

Vaani Kapoor, who is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix's thriller “Mandala Murders,” also believes that actresses are getting meatier and more substantial projects on streaming platforms, which offer greater creative freedom and nuanced roles.

Talking about her OTT debut, she stated, “I was looking for something incredibly special and challenging to mark my debut on Netflix streaming, and I’m glad I found Mandala Murders, where I’m venturing into bolder territory and taking centre stage in a thriller that pushes me both physically and psychologically. It is a genre I’ve never explored before. Taking this fearless leap has challenged me to discover new layers of intensity, grit, and vulnerability, which I believe are essential for truly compelling storytelling.”

The 'Shamshera' actress added, “I love streaming because an actress gets more meatier projects and roles to show our craft on screen, which is more often very limited when it comes to theatrical movies, as it’s mostly centred around our male actors.”

On a related note, “Mandala Murders, a first-of-its-kind mythological crime thriller series, is directed by Gopi Puthran. Bankrolled by YRF Entertainment, the show also features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

The mystery thriller is set to premiere on July 25 on Netflix.

