Content is the Only Star Today — Baby Producer SKN Interview

As young producer SKN gears up to celebrate his birthday on July 7, he’s also riding high on momentum post the phenomenal success of Baby under the Mass Movie Makers banner. From producing new-age love stories to backing promising newcomers, SKN has his hands full — including a Hindi remake of Baby, Chennai Love Story with Kiran Abbavaram, and multiple other projects with debut directors. In an exclusive chat, he talks about his journey, philosophy on cinema, and what lies ahead.

Q: You’ve had a remarkable journey — from a PRO to a blockbuster producer. How did it all start?

SKN: I’ve always been a die-hard fan of the Mega family. That admiration pulled me into the industry. Since childhood, I’ve been into writing — I won state-level prizes for essays and debates. That naturally led me to scriptwriting. I started off as a PRO. It was Maruthi who pushed me toward production. He asked, “Are you planning to stay a PRO forever? I’ll direct, you produce.” That’s how I co-produced Ee Rojullo with Shreyas Srinivas under Maruthi's direction. That film’s success changed everything for me.

Q: What’s the status of the Hindi remake of Baby?

SKN: It’s shaping up well. Unlike Telugu cinema where pre-production is often rushed, Hindi cinema invests a lot of time in that phase. We’ve completed our music sittings and other prep work — shoot starts next month. The Hindi version will be more intense and emotionally powerful.

Q: You’ve been a journalist, PRO, and now a producer. What’s been the most fulfilling?

SKN: Honestly, I’ve enjoyed every phase. Writing articles, executing innovative publicity campaigns as a PRO, and now producing meaningful cinema — it’s been a fulfilling journey. One of my biggest blessings is the unwavering trust from Allu Aravind garu. His support enabled me to work with banners like Geetha Arts, Mythri Movie Makers, UV Creations, and People Media Factory. I owe him a lot.

Q: You often mention Bunny Vas. What kind of influence has he had on you?

SKN: Bunny Vas is a genius when it comes to story sense, music, and editing. He knows exactly what will click with the audience. He’s my biggest teacher. I still remember when actor Srihari garu passed away during Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. We had shot 80% of the film. I went to inform Bunny Vas, and he just said, “There’s nothing we can do now. Let’s go play shuttle.” That’s the kind of calm he brings — inspiring and rare.

Q: You’ve often stressed the need to introduce Telugu talent, especially women.

SKN: Absolutely. We’ve already introduced 7-8 Telugu girls as heroines and we’ll be launching 2-3 more soon. Beyond that, we’re creating opportunities across departments — and yes, we’ll soon introduce lady directors too. It’s time we nurtured homegrown talent across the board.

Q: What can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

SKN: The Hindi Baby begins shooting next month. Chennai Love Story is already on floors, directed by a promising newcomer, Krishna. It stars two young heroes alongside a familiar heroine. We also have a film with Avinash, who worked on Hari Hara Veera Mallu. That one features a Kannada star and a mid-range Telugu hero. Post Raja Saab, I’ll be collaborating with Maruthi again and also with Sai Rajesh. Meanwhile, Season 2 of 3 Roses is ready to stream on Aha.

Q: You’re known for producing both small and big films. What’s the approach?

SKN: Scale doesn’t matter to me — story does. We believed in Baby so much that we organized 100 premieres. That’s unheard of. Today’s audiences are sharper than ever. You can create all the hype, but if the content is weak, it won’t work. Content is king — and all my upcoming projects are driven by strong scripts.

Q: As a producer, what’s your message to aspiring filmmakers?

SKN: I wouldn’t call it advice, but here’s my honest view as someone who came from a journalism background — don’t enter production unless you’re truly passionate. This is not a place to expect guaranteed returns. If it works, great. If not, you lose everything. Being a producer is like sitting on a throne full of thorns. Glamour can’t save you — only grit and good content can.

Q: Raja Saab has generated a huge buzz. How do you see the response?

SKN: The teaser itself erased all doubts. It perfectly fits Prabhas garu’s global image. Fans have been waiting to see him in this massy, vintage avatar — and Raja Saab will deliver. We’re working on completing the rest of the shoot. The film hits theatres worldwide on December 5 with a grand release.

Q: How deeply are you involved in cinema — beyond just production?

SKN: For me, cinema is life. I have no other business. Every Friday, I’m at the theatre. All my discussions — personal or professional — revolve around films. The only break I took was during the COVID lockdown. Even on social media, I only talk about movies.

Q: The industry is going through a rough patch. What’s your take?

SKN: The OTT boom during the pandemic changed everything. Audiences now expect strong content — formula films won’t work anymore. Even with big stars and massive budgets, without solid content, it flops. For a while, we relied on non-theatrical revenue like satellite, OTT, and Hindi rights — that inflated budgets. But now, that bubble has burst. We have to go back to making great theatrical films that audiences truly enjoy.

Q: Do you see ticket pricing as a barrier for theatrical footfalls?

SKN: Absolutely. In Malayalam and Hindi industries, there's an 8-week window before a film goes to OTT — which is why even small films are collecting ₹200 crore. In Telugu, early OTT releases make audiences wait instead of buying a ticket. To compensate, producers hike ticket prices — but that strategy is failing. Higher pricing should be reserved for big-ticket, pan-India films — not every release. If we make tickets affordable, people will return to theatres.

Q: You’ve come a long way — any final thoughts as you celebrate your birthday?

SKN: I never planned to be a producer — but here I am, even producing a Bollywood film now. The future depends on my hard work and the results. I have no plans of becoming an actor or director. But I draw immense confidence from Allu Arjun. He’s always had my back. His goal is to do two films a year — and we’re all working toward that.

By staying true to stories and believing in emerging talent, SKN has carved a niche for himself in Telugu cinema — as a producer who understands both the pulse of the audience and the evolving dynamics of the industry.